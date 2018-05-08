Cardi B Stuns in a Dramatic Headdress & Matching Gown at the Met Gala

Cardi B has become famous for her bold sense of style — and she looked fashionable on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala in New York tonight.

The pregnant star sported a champagne-colored ballgown crusted in jewels that featured daring thigh-high slits and a plunging neckline. She sported a matching headdress — going for a look that worked perfectly with the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme — to complete her stylish ensemble.

Cardi B wears Moschino CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cardi completed her fashionable outfit with shiny stiletto sandals — a style that allowed her bold dress and headpiece to take center stage.

Cardi walked the red carpet alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, the brains behind her elaborate look, who wore a matching look to hers. He sported white shoes with silver buckles.

Cardi B and Jeremy Scott CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Although it may seem to fans that Cardi has been a regular red carpet fixture for years, this is the star’s first Met Gala after her breakout year, which began with the rise of her song, “Bodak Yellow” to the top of the charts in September 2017.

The 25-year-old made a dramatic entrance at the event as her ballgown dress billowed in the wind behind her.

Click through the gallery to see all of the looks from tonight’s Met Gala.