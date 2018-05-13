Check Out the New FN!

Bella Hadid Shines in an Ab-Baring Gown + More Stars Sparkle on the Red Carpet at Fashion for Relief in Cannes

By Ella Chochrek
The Cannes Film Festival provides a wealth of stylish red carpet outfits, from minidresses to pantsuits to ballgowns  — and some of the chicest looks of this year’s festival were on display at the Fashion for Relief event today.

Bella Hadid led the pack in a sparkly black gown that had a cutout at the midriff, revealing her toned abs. The model completed her skin-baring look with PVC pumps that featured a black cap toe.

bella hadid, cannes film festival, fashion for relief
Bella Hadid wears a glittery black dress and PVC pumps.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Supermodel Naomi Campbell opted for another glittery look, choosing a white gown with silver embellishment and a black belt at the waist.

naomi campbell, cannes, silver and white gown, red carpet
Naomi Campbell shimmers in a silver embroidered gown.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Carla Bruni reunited with Campbell at the event, wearing a similar ensemble to her old pal. Bruni sported a sophisticated white gown with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a pendant necklace.

carla bruni, white gown, cannes film festival, fashion for relief
Carla Bruni looks stylish in a white gown.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, former reality TV star Paris Hilton sported a beige dress with gold sequin detailing. The hotel heiress completed her shiny look with diamond jewelry.

paris hilton, gold sequins, gown, fashion for relief, cannes
Paris Hilton wears a gold sequined dress.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Michelle Rodriguez also got the memo that sparkles were the way to go for the event. The “Girlfight” actress wore a shoe-hiding gown in a silver tone that cinched in at the waist.

michelle rodriguez, silver dress, cannes film festival, red carpet
Michelle Rodriguez in a silver dress.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see what other stars, including Winnie Harlow and Daisy Lowe, wore at the event.

