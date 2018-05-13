Bella Hadid Shines in an Ab-Baring Gown + More Stars Sparkle on the Red Carpet at Fashion for Relief in Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival provides a wealth of stylish red carpet outfits, from minidresses to pantsuits to ballgowns — and some of the chicest looks of this year’s festival were on display at the Fashion for Relief event today.
Bella Hadid led the pack in a sparkly black gown that had a cutout at the midriff, revealing her toned abs. The model completed her skin-baring look with PVC pumps that featured a black cap toe.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell opted for another glittery look, choosing a white gown with silver embellishment and a black belt at the waist.
Carla Bruni reunited with Campbell at the event, wearing a similar ensemble to her old pal. Bruni sported a sophisticated white gown with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a pendant necklace.
Meanwhile, former reality TV star Paris Hilton sported a beige dress with gold sequin detailing. The hotel heiress completed her shiny look with diamond jewelry.
Michelle Rodriguez also got the memo that sparkles were the way to go for the event. The “Girlfight” actress wore a shoe-hiding gown in a silver tone that cinched in at the waist.
Click through the gallery to see what other stars, including Winnie Harlow and Daisy Lowe, wore at the event.
