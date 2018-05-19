These Stars Had the Craziest Billboard Awards Looks Ever

With less of a stringent dress code than award shows like the Emmys or Oscars, the Billboard Music Awards present an opportunity for stars to have some fun with their style.

Never one to play it safe, Céline Dion pulled off one of the wildest Billboard Awards looks ever at last year’s show. The Canadian singer performed her 1997 tune “My Heart Will Go On” while wearing an angelic white Stéphane Rolland gown with dramatic poof sleeves.

Céline Dion wearing a Stephane Roland gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Dion is not the only one to have experimented with her fashion. At the 2011 Billboard Awards, Nicki Minaj went for a colorful look in an embellished bodysuit and white sandals. The entertainer wore a bright pink wig to complete her bold look.

Nicki Minaj in a blue studded bodysuit and white sandals at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another memorable look came courtesy of Britney Spears. The “Stronger” singer stood out at the 2000 Billboard Awards in a neon orange and hot pink ensemble, complete with a lacy bra and a duster coat.

Britney Spears wore a pink and orange ensemble with a matching hat at the 2000 Billboard Awards. CREDIT: Splash News

The male performers have also sported crazy ensembles at the Billboard Awards.

In 2005 Nick Cannon arrived in a preppy look — a yellow cardigan, a tie and baggy shorts — that embodied the style at the time. His ensemble was completed with Adidas Superstar sneakers — a retro shoe that has resurged in popularity recently.

In 2005, Nick Cannon wore a preppy look to the Billboard Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of the craziest Billboard Award looks ever.

Want more?

Drake Sets a Billboard Music Awards Record, Roasts Kevin Hart in Viral Instagram Post

Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The 7 Best, 7 Worst & Most Notable Fashion Moments At The Billboard Awards