Jessica Chastain’s Best Red Carpet Looks Include Bright Colors, Bling and Dramatic Silhouettes

View Slideshow Jessica Chastain at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

Since bursting onto the scene in 2011 with standout performances in “The Help and “The Tree of Life,” Jessica Chastain has become a red carpet fixture.

In 2012, Chastain received a slew of nominations for her role in “The Help” — and she hit the awards shows in style. At the 2012 Golden Globes, Chastain sported a white Givenchy dress with embellishment throughout. She accessorized with Harry Winston jewels, wearing her hair in a ’60s style bouffant for a vintage-inspired look.

Jessica Chastain at the 2012 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

At the Golden Globes the following year, all eyes were on the actress, who took home the Best Actress statuette for her role in “Zero Dark Thirty.” Chastain stepped out in a turquoise Calvin Klein gown with a plunging neckline, which matched perfectly with her bright red hair.

Jessica Chastain at the Golden Globes in 2013. Rex Shutterstock

Over the years, Chastain has experimented with color on the red carpet, stealing the show in brightly colored gowns. In 2014, the actress stunned at the Cannes Film Festival in a purple Elie Saab gown, which she paired with strappy silver Roger Vivier sandals. The flowing gown featured a thigh-high slit that highlighted Chastain’s footwear.

Jessica Chastain at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014. Rex Shutterstock

Many of Chastain’s gowns have featured thigh-high slits, allowing her to highlight her toned legs and strappy sandals. The star has walked the red carpet in a variety of designer shoe brands, with Jimmy Choo, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin on rotation.

In 2017, the actress experimented with more exaggerated silhouettes, stepping out in gowns with dangerously high cuts or unexpected detailing at the waistline. Chastain shined at the Cannes Film Festival in May, wearing a series of standout dresses. A highlight was the Zuhair Murad dress she chose for the festival’s final day — a white gown with a dramatic train and ornate crystal embellishments — which was teamed with burgundy Christian Louboutin sandals.

Jessica Chastain at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. Rex Shutterstock

