A Look at Bella Hadid’s Met Gala Style Through the Years

Whether she’s walking the red carpet, the runway or the streets of New York, Bella Hadid always makes a big impact with her style. And some of the star’s most memorable looks over the years have come at the Met Gala.

In 2015, at her first-ever Met Gala, Hadid dressed in line with the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme. She sported a custom Topshop dress with a sultry thigh-high slit and embroidered gold flower, finishing off her look with chunky gold sandals. The model wore her hair in a chic bun, accessorizing with a metallic clutch.

Bella Hadid in Topshop on the Met Gala red carpet in 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The following year, Hadid stunned in a glamorous ensemble as she hit the red carpet with then-boyfriend The Weeknd.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd on the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She wore a Givenchy dress in a classic black with a daring thigh-high slit. Hadid made her footwear a focal piece of her ensemble, topping off her edgy look with trendy thigh-high sock boots.

Bella Hadid in Givenchy at the 2016 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And at the 2017 Met Gala, Hadid went for her boldest red carpet statement yet. The then-21-year-old stole the show in a form-fitting Alexander Wang bodysuit — complete with sheer detailing — that accentuated her famous figure.

Bella Hadid wearing Alexander Wang at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hadid’s glistening catsuit covered her black pumps, creating the illusion that her shoes were attached to the outfit.

Another look at Bella Hadid's daring Alexander Wang look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for what Hadid will wear to tomorrow’s Met Gala, only time will tell — but with last year’s look, it’s clear that the star isn’t afraid to go bold for the Oscars of Fashion.

