Strappy Sandals Were a Major Trend on the Red Carpet at the ACMs

Spring is officially here — and celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards are embracing the change of season with their footwear choices. Strappy sandals were trending at the awards show, with many stars adding a metallic pop to their look with shiny open-toed shoes.

“Issues” singer Julia Michaels wore a lacy blue dress with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves. She completed her ensemble with ankle-strap sandals that completed her spring-appropriate ensemble.

Julia Michaels CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Country star Maren Morris sported a body-hugging, strapless dress in a shiny green. She finished her outfit with silver sandals for a little sparkle.

Maren Morris CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Singer-songwriter Cam went a similar route, pairing silver stiletto sandals with her mint-green dress for a shiny finish that played off embellished at the waist of her dress.

Cam CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tegan Marie channel Kendall Jenner’s 2017 Cannes look, wearing sheer socks underneath strappy sandals. The teenager wore a silver-gold minidress with long sleeves, which she paired with ankle-length socks and embellished sandals.

Tegan Marie CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Professional wrestler Lana also opted for strappy sandals but forewent metallic footwear. Lana arrived in a sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, opting for classic black sandals to finish her look.

Lana CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Amber Cochran also selected open-toed shoes in a classic black, going for a monochromatic look in a black gown and ankle-strap sandals.

Amber Cochran CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

