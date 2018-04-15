Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & More on the ACM Awards Red Carpet

The brightest country stars came out in full force for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas today.

Reba McEntire, the show’s host, commanded the red carpet in a fringed white gown with sparkly crystal embellishment. The singer complemented her glimmering gown with dangling earrings.

Reba McEntire CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Pop singer Bebe Rexha, who performs country song “Meant To Be” alongside Florida Georgia Line, dazzled on the red carpet in an avant garde gown with dramatic, sheer ruffle detailing along the sleeves. Rexha completed her look with black sandals, revealing bold red nails.

Miranda Lambert went for a bold red carpet look, sporting a bright red gown with a sparkly bodice. The “Heart Like Me” singer accessorized with a hot-pink clutch.

Miranda Lambert. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Nettles opted for a floor-length gown with long sleeves and a high neckline. Her dress featured a velvety striped pattern.

Jennifer Nettles on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, “My Church” singer Maren Morris sported a body-hugging, strapless dress in a shiny green, which she paired with silver ankle-strap sandals.

Maren Morris CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Male performers also brought their A-game to the red carpet.

Country star Chris Lane looked stylish in a patterned button-down and fitted trousers, paired with leathery black boots. Lane accessorized with orange-tinted sunglasses.

Chris Lane CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Singer Jake Owen went for a snazzy look in a purple suit with a white button-down shirt and shiny black shoes.

Jake Owen CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

To see more stars on the red carpet, click through the gallery.

Want more?

This Is Why Reba McEntire Owns 80-Plus Boots

How Stars Performing 1993 Hits at this Year’s ACM Awards Used to Look

Carrie Underwood to Take the Stage at the 2018 ACM Awards in First Performance Since Falling