Paris Jackson’s Ready for Spring in Bikini Halter Top and Sandals at H&M Party

Paris Jackson showed off her boho chic style sensibility on Thursday at the H&M Conscious Exclusive collection party in Los Angeles.
Jackson sported H&M’s new collection for the affair. She wore a striped halter top — showing off tattoos on her toned midriff — with wide-legged pants and a patterned black and white kimono coat. The 20-year-old completed her look with black T-strap sandals, showing off a dark pedicure.
Other attendees also modeled pieces from the new collection. Kate Bosworth wore a long-sleeved green midi dress. Bosworth completed her look with black Alexander McQueen boots that featured metallic toes and studs.
Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried sported a beachy patterned dress from the collection, completing her look with simple ankle-strap sandals from Stuart Weitzman.
The H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection features high-fashion items constructed from sustainable materials. The inspiration for this year’s collection was the creative home of 19th and early 20th-century Swedish artists Karin and Carl Larsson.
Christy Turlington, who stars in the campaign, looked stylish at the event in an ankle-length dress with a flowing skirt. For footwear, Turlington selected peep-toe, lace-up booties in a classic black.
“I’ve learned so much about sustainable materials and how far we’ve come being part of the H&M Conscious Exclusive campaign. The collection is really feminine and elegant,” Turlington said in a statement.
The collection launches April 19 in stores and online.
