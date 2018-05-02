Miley Cyrus Launches Her Converse Collection With Fans in L.A.

Converse rolled out the pink carpet today for its collaboration with Miley Cyrus. The pop star unveiled the 43-piece collection at Nordstrom’s outpost at The Grove shopping plaza in Los Angeles.

Cyrus was feted by members of her fan club, who modeled the range of Chuck Taylor All Stars, tracksuits, hoodies, dresses, hats and backpacks in the campaign’s lookbook, as well as other supporters who queued up for nearly four hours for the chance to take part in a meet-and-greet; only the first 25 people were granted the tete-a-tete.

Miley Cyrus x Converse CREDIT: Charlie Carballo

Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Charlie Carballo

After posing for selfies with admirers outside the retailer’s doors, she made her way inside to the launch party, where a DJ played some of her hits and the products were on display.

Cyrus’ mother, Tish, looked on from the crowd as the hitmaker snapped selfies and interacted with guests. Pieces from the collection were made available to purchase ahead of officially going on sale Wednesday at midnight ET.

Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Charlie Carballo

Miley Cyrus poses with members of her fan club. CREDIT: Charlie Carballo

In a statement, Cyrus said the collaborative range is inspired by inclusivity and her fans.

“I definitely had my fans in mind and in my heart when I was creating,” she revealed in a statement. “I put what they love about me and what I love about them into the design.” The LGBT advocate added, “I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals [to] and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible,” she said.

Want More?

Miley Cyrus Makes a Chuck-Filled Scrapbook in New Converse Ad

25 of Miley Cyrus’ Most Outrageous Outfits

Miley Cyrus’ Huge Converse Collab Collection Is Hitting Stores Tomorrow