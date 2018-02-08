Justine Skye’s Biggest NYFW Style Mistake Involved Green Lipstick, a Tiara and Camos

Justine Skye wears a Vivienne Westwood dress at the 2018 amfAR gala. Rex Shutterstock

Justine Skye is a stylish red carpet fixture, but before she proved her mettle, the entertainer once had to suffer a regrettable moment — in front of the fashion industry’s biggest tastemakers at New York Fashion Week. The women’s shows kick off on Thursday.

“I remember my first fashion week ever — I thought I was doing something: I had green lipstick, a tiara, a tank top, some camo pants, and I was like, ‘I’m going to fashion week.’ I looked crazy; and here I am now, wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown,” the songbird shared with Footwear News on Wednesday at the 2018 amfAR gala in NYC.

For her look at the charity gala, which benefits AIDS research, Skye complemented an off-the-shoulder champagne Vivienne Westwood gown with Gucci sandals.

The shoes feature crystal embellishments around three front straps across the toe. Other treatments include sparkles around the counter and ankle strap, a rose print leather lining, and pink sole on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel.

The sandals retail for $1,250, but Skye told FN Spy that she scored the footwear for a bargain.

“I got them half off. It’s this thing they do in Milan; If it’s the last [pair] you get it half off,” she said.

Nowadays, Skye relies on instinct when it comes to making a glam appearance during fashion weeks. “It depends on what show you’re going to,” she explained. “I like to play it cool — the unexpected. If it’s super-glam, I like to tone it down; if it’s a sporty look, then we like to glam it up. It depends on who the designer is.”