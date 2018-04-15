Coachella Diary Day 2: Rihanna, Moschino, Revolve and Levi’s Bring More Heat to the Desert

On the second day of revelry at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Rihanna got the fun started early Saturday afternoon at the Merv Griffith Estate in Palm Springs, Calif., where the musician-designer threw a garden party to celebrate Puma x Fenty spring styles.

Many fans stepped out in her new Avid trainers featuring cutouts and stretch laces at the top. Along with other sporty sneaker teamed with athleisure looks, it was an apt choice for the venue — a sprawling, storied estate where guests relaxed with cocktails and munchies under the palms.

Rihanna

Some of the antics included a pool filled with partygoers making a big splash, guests taking spins on ATVs through a Fenty x Puma-branded racetrack, and other activities. When the hostess arrived in a plunging hot pink top with dark trousers and yellow pumps, fans surrounded Riri as she made her way through private cabanas to greet friends. Attendees included Iggy Azalea, French Montana, Jasmine Sanders, Tyga and more.

Jasmine Sanders at Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Coachella party.

Meanwhile, other daytime soirees included Lucky Brand’s Desert Jam at Arrive Hotel that brought out Botkier model Delilah Hamlin and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger. Revolve’s buzzy footprint at Coachella continued with several events for its celebrity fans and partners. Nicole Richie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Emily Ratajkowski, Chanel Iman, Jordyn Woods, Jasmine Sanders, Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Tookes were among the guests.

In the desert, things get hot in the evening, too. Just look to the big announcement at Moschino’s annual bash: Gigi Hadid revealed that creative director Jeremy Scott’s brand is H&M’s next collaborator.

“My life’s work has been to connect with people through fashion, and with this collaboration I’ll be able to reach more of my fans than I’ve ever had the ability to do,” Scott said.

Paris Hilton at Levi's Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio Coachella party.

Scott and Hadid arrived at the party in the new wares, but the collection isn’t available until Nov. 8. Guests included Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Jackson, Erika Jayne, and Charli XCX.

Levi’s Neon Carnival, sponsored by Tequila Don Julio, attracted a mouthwatering roster of stars at its late-night blowout. Among them, Alexander Wang, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Hailey Baldwin, Blake Griffin, Amber Rose, Nina Dobrev, Jhené Aiko, Diddy, and French Montana.