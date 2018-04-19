Model Caroline Vreeland Shares the Simple Trick for a Picture-Perfect Pose

Model Caroline Vreeland knows the secrets behind an Insta-glam pose that’ll score plenty of “likes.”

“Just say ‘prunes,'” the blonde stunner shared with FN at Onitsuka Tiger’s Coachella party last weekend in Palm Springs, Calif., where guests enjoyed a southwestern-themed fiesta on a ranch.

Take notes by observing the pro in action. First, get your pout picture-perfect by uttering “prunes” — better than saying “cheese.”

Caroline Daur (L) and Caroline Vreeland. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Next, keep one leg slightly away from the other, and angle the foot closest to the camera without your heel touching the ground; this pose will elongate the legs and give you a flattering silhouette while putting the show on the shoe, as it will be the closest part of your body aimed toward the camera. Alternatively, highlight the front and the side of the shoes by maneuvering your hip to one side and placing the opposite leg slightly spread apart with the shoe at a subtle angle that will reveal the side panel.

Voila, gorgeous.

Caroline Vreeland CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Vreeland, who previously wrote reviews for FN during spring ’18 fashion shows, entertained guests by performing songs at the brand’s soiree in the desert. The intimate gathering included a spring ’18 presentation of Onitsuka Tiger’s latest collaboration with Italian designer Andrea Pompilio. The Japanese brand’s senior general manager, Ryoji Shoda, said the range is inspired by ’90s fashion. The partners debuted a line in spring ‘13, and released a capsule collection last year.

Featuring floral and camo prints with a spectrum of vibrant hues, the ensembles reflect the sportswear brand’s play toward more elevated, fashion-forward styles. Along with the apparel, shoes from its classic Mexico 66 sneakers were also displayed. The collection is available on Onitsukatiger.com. The heritage brand is a division of Asics.