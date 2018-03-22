Step Into Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and See His Classic Sweater & Sperry Shoes on Display

If you ever wanted to take a walk through “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” now is your chance.

Coinciding with what would have been the late Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday on Tuesday, Pittsburgh’s Heinz History Center is putting on display staples from the star’s wardrobe such as his hunter green cardigan sweater and classic navy Sperry shoes.

The public can visit the fourth floor to view the largest collection of original items from the popular 1980s children’s show.

Fred Rogers' blue Sperry shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Heinz History Center

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Heinz History Center spokesman Brady M. Smith revealed that prior to putting the pieces on display, they had simply been “resting” in the museum’s storage area. The sweater and shoes also previously had been on loan and touring with the Minnesota History Center’s “1968” exhibition.

Moreover, the history center’s Instagram page shared a snap of the encased items, writing “At the beginning of every show, Rogers – while singing his signature “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” song – would go to his closet, grab his sweater and comfortable sneakers, and put them on.”

Fred Rogers' green sweater. CREDIT: Courtesy of Heinz History Center

The caption also read, “At the end of the show, the whole ritual was reversed. All of Rogers’ sweaters were hand-knit by his mother.”

Also on view is a life-like figurine of Rogers dressed in his iconic red sweater, necktie, khakis and sneakers.

Mister Rogers' neighborhood on display. CREDIT: Courtesy of Heinz History Center

Beyond the star’s clothing items, you can find the entryway and living room set that Mister Rogers walked through to begin each show, King Friday XIII’s Castle and much more.

