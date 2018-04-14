The Weeknd Headlines Day 1 of Coachella in Combat Boots

The Weeknd headlines the first day of Coachella.

Coachella weekend 1 has finally sprung upon us — and The Weeknd has made his way out to the desert, too.

The R&B singer headlined the first day of the festival, performing a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites and new tracks off “My Dear Melancholy,” in his first-ever appearance as Coachella headliner (he’s performed further down the festival lineup twice, and his first performance was six years ago).

For his appearance, The Weeknd sported an olive-green jacket with dark pants, accessorizing with a backward baseball cap. He completed his look with black combat boots.

The Weeknd, a Puma ambassador, often sports Puma sneakers onstage. He has a signature shoe, the Parallel, with the athleticwear giant, and he also wears other styles from the brand. But the combat boots added some more edge to his look — perfect as he performed against a backdrop with a giant face that looked like a ancient statute lodged among ruins.

The 28-year-old concluded his 20-plus song set (and Day 1 of Coachella) with his 2015 single “The Hills,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyoncé headlines tonight after pulling out of the festival last year, while Eminem will take to the stage Sunday. Cardi B will perform her highly anticipated set Sunday, and others on the loaded festival lineup include French Montana, Haim and Portugal the Man.

