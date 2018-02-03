Iconic Fashion Moments at the Super Bowl Through the Years

View Slideshow Michael Jackson wears a white T-shirt and black pants at the 1993 Super Bowl. Rex Shutterstock

While the Super Bowl play itself has created some memorable moments, the styles sported by all-star performers like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé have been just as memorable.

Whitney Houston — dressed in a casual white tracksuit and Nike sneakers — made casual style feel special when she performed the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl. Known for her powerhouse vocals, Houston made her voice the main focus by keeping the outfit simple.

Whitney Houston performing in 1991 in a track suit and Nike sneakers. AP Images

A few years later, in 1996, Diana Ross went for a more glamorous look than Houston’s — living up to her diva reputation — in a red bodysuit and gold cape. The singer stood on a matching gold stage as she headlined the halftime show.

Diana Ross wears a glittery robe as she performs at the halftime show during Super Bowl XXX. Rex Shutterstock

As the year’s have gone on, the production value of the Super Bowl performances has increased, leading to more elaborate costumes than the ones sported by Houston, Ross and Jackson, who performed in a flowing white shirt and black pants for an unfussy look.

Katy Perry took to the stage at the 2015 Super Bowl clad in a beach-ball inspired set. The playfully dressed singer was surrounded by backup dancers wearing polka-dotted bikinis — making for a colorful stage that lived up to Perry’s reputation for whimsy.

Katy Perry performs at the Superbowl 2015 in Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Getty Images

A year later, Beyoncé made a powerful statement with her style at Super Bowl 50. She paid homage to the late Jackson, sporting a military-inspired jacket with metallic detailing. But besides paying tribute to an artist, Beyoncé’s look also had political implications — her backup dancers wore berets inspired by the Black Panthers.

Beyoncé performs at Super Bowl 50. Rex Shutterstock

