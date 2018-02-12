What to Eat, Drink and See in Las Vegas This Week

Inferno show Courtesy of company

Few cities embrace change like Las Vegas. Turnover is a constant there, whether on the grand scale of blowing up a 24-story casino or the small gesture of writing today’s special on a chalkboard. We’ve chosen a few favorites among recently opened places to drink, dine and do. And since Vegas is always about the next spin of the wheel, a few more that will be coming soon.

Dine

A dim, serene getaway from the casino hubbub, BAVETTE’S STEAKHOUSE & BAR evokes turn-of-last-century Paris with amber-toned lights and curvaceous woodwork. The cocktail menu features Martinez (mezcal) and vesper variations on the martini, along with a variety of old- fashioneds. Steaks are well-grilled and well- served, and seafood platters range from “video poker jackpot” to “broke the bank at baccarat.” (Monte Carlo, Bavettessteakhouse.com/lasvegas)

Japanese street food gets remixed at PAID IN FULL, where the small space and small menu contain big avor and big ideas — think mapo tofu frito pie and udon fries. But it’s not just a gimmick: Crab croquettes are fluffy with just a touch of heat, escargot takoyaki are rich yet delicate. Sake and malt liquor are served alongside traditional wine and beer choices; graffiti murals, an old-school hip-hop soundtrack and a disco ball in the ladies’ room add to the experience. (7225 S. Durango Dr., Paidinfull-lv.com)

Feast your eyes on the decor of BANDITO LATIN KITCHEN & CANTINA while waiting for your food to arrive: Dia de los Muertos murals lit with a mix of Edison bulbs and neon. Created by a former Border Grill chef, it continues the unique take on Latin American food, including tacos al pastor topped by microgreens and caramelized pineapple, and chicken tortilla soup with a tomato base. There’s a selection of inventive margaritas as well as aguas frescas for a tasty non-alcoholic option. (325 Hughes Center Drive, Banditolv.com)

Bandito Henri Sagalow

House-made handmade pasta is the highlight at NORTH ITALIA, from tortellini to tagliatelle. Squid ink mafadine is spiced with hints of fennel and chili, while short rib radiatore combines creamy sauce and slow-cooked meat for the richest mac ’n’ cheese ever. Even if you’ve filled up on pasta, you’ve got room for delicate bomboloni — Italian donuts with lemon curd — or an Italian coffee with amaretto and vanilla whipped cream. (1069 S. Rampart Blvd., Northitaliarestaurant.com/locations/las-vegas-nv)

A.Y.C.E. revises the all-you-can-eat Vegas tradition. The buffet is organized by cooking style — the Hearth for brick oven pizzas and baked mac ’n’ cheese, and Greenery for salads, from arugula to loaded potatoes to Chinese chicken. The Revival section includes items like hummus or zucchini noodles for those who are trying to avoid (or compensate for) overindulgence, while miniature eclairs and a vast selection of gelato highlight Sweet & Light. There are also plenty of vegetarian choices, including roasted curry cauliflower at the carving station. (The Palms, Palms.com/ayce-buffet.html)

A.Y.C.E Sam Abrams

Drink

An elegant little jewel box of a lounge, ROSINA shimmers with brass fittings, velvet upholstery and crystal lights. The cocktail menu includes practiced renditions of the classics — daiquiris, Manhattans, martinis — as well as a “secret” julep menu with variations flavored with coffee or rose- water. If you’re a fan of the bubbly, seat yourself near one of the champagne buttons, press and a server will appear to top o your glass. (The Palazzo, Venetian.com/restaurants/rosina.html)

Rosina Courtesy of company

The sports bar gets a slick, sleek finish at G.O.A.T., where Warhol-style portraits of athletic greats such as Jordan, Ali and the Babe stand in for framed jerseys, while a minimalist marble bar replaces the usual oak and brass excess. Of course, multiple TVs and beers are standard, but dishes such as bao sliders and KFC (aka Korean fried chicken) wings give typical bar bites an updated flavor. (3805 W. Sahara Ave., Goatlv.com)

The main draw at TROY LIQUOR BAR is a patio overlooking Fremont Street. You can watch the band playing on the First Street stage, the assortment of buskers (contortionists, puppeteers, Spongebob) or just observe the ebb and ow of folks with a selfie stick in one hand and yardlong margarita in the other. Indoors, dig the scene atthe blackjack table or make one on the dance floor. (The Golden Nugget, Goldennugget.com/las-vegas/nightlife/Troy)

Troy Liquor Bar Courtesy of company

Liquid indulgence rules the day at BLACK TAP. The New York City-based bar-restaurant offers a wide selection of brews, from Miller High Life to Ballast Point Watermelon Dorado. Then there’s the Crazy Shakes — wildly garnished concoctions flavored with Fruity Pebbles or cake batter (yes, you can order them spiked). A design dominated by neon boomboxes and a Prince- heavy soundtrack keep the party vibe going. Did we mention the cheeseburgers? (The Venetian, Blacktapnyc.com)

Black Tap Courtesy of company

Do

Like an action movie or rock video sprung to life, “INFERNO: THE FIRE SPECTACULAR” combines magic, aerial acrobatics and pyrotechnics. Magician Joe Labero supplies the illusions, while British pyro performance troupe the Fuel Girls does stunts with whips, swords and cubes of flame. It’s a full-tilt sensory experience, from the gasp-inducing visuals and booming soundtrack to the gasoline smell and raised temperatures, which aren’t just due to the flames. (The Paris, Infernoshow.com)

What is Vegas without a guy in a tux singing “Luck Be a Lady?” British expat MATT GOSS brings his smile, his songbook and his showgirls to 1 Oak for a classic-style show with plenty of numbers from the Rat Pack days, as well as a few of his own. The band is tight, and Goss plays the crowd like a solid poker hand. (The Mirage, Mirage.com/en/entertainment/matt-goss.html)

Joining the Neon and the Mob on Las Vegas’ list of eccentric museums is Zak Bagans’ HAUNTED MUSEUM. The star of TV’s “Ghost Adventures” has accumulated an array of mysterious and creepy objects from around the globe, now displayed in a historic (and possibly haunted) house. Look into Bela Lugosi’s mirror, peek into the window of Dr. Kevorkian’s van, appraise John Wayne Gacy’s artwork and run quickly past the cabinet of cursed dolls.

(600 E. Charleston Blvd., Thehauntedmuseum.com)

The roller coaster at New York New York was always a dizzying ride around the Empire State Building and over the U.N., but it gets even wilder with the BIG APPLE COASTER VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE. Riders can don optional headsets that will turn their trip into a flight over the Las Vegas skyline as they track an escaped alien from Area 51 to the stratosphere. (New York New York, Newyorknewyork.com/en/entertainment/the-big-apple-coaster-and-arcade.html)

