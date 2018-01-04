Nike Collaborator Kendrick Lamar’s Next Gig: Producing ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar at the MTV Video Music Awards, August, 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be taking his musical chops to the big screen. The musician is set to produce “Black Panther: The Album,” the official soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Black Panther” film.

Lamar — a former Reebok ambassador turned Nike collaborator — was picked specifically by the film’s director Ryan Coogler to produce the soundtrack.

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store,” stated Coogler in a press release.

The seven-time Grammy-winner — who is nominated for seven awards at the upcoming 2018 show — is equally excited about creating the musical works for the film.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision,” said Lamar.

“Black Panther: The Album” will include the artist’s latest track with SZA, “All the Stars,” which was released today. With help from Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, Lamar’s musical component for the movie is set to release on February 9, followed by the movie which hits theaters on February 16.

Even sooner than that, fans will be able to take part in Lamar’s fashion venture when his first Nike collaborative shoe comes out. The Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez “Cortez Kenny” is scheduled to be released Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the same night as the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

