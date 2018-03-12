We Expect Beyoncé to Wear Plenty of Boots Onstage for the ‘On the Run II’ Tour with Jay-Z

Beyoncé performs during "The Formation World Tour." Rex Shutterstock

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have officially announced their second joint tour, “On the Run II,” beginning in Cardiff, U.K., on June 6. The pair will hit 15 cities across Europe before bringing the show to 21 North American cities.

Tickets for the show will be released on Mar. 19 at Livenation.com, and while fans will begin pulling together their best concert attire, what looks Beyoncé will prepare herself are open to speculation.

Beyoncé wears patent leather booties on tour. Rex Shutterstock

There are some styles that the mother of three has frequented over the years while hitting the stage. Based on her past performances, FN takes a look at the top shoes the singer is bound to wear along her tour.

Combat Boots

February 2016: Beyoncé performs at Super Bowl 50 wearing Christian Louboutin boots. Rex Shutterstock.

For her Super Bowl 50 performance, no other option was as fitting as a combat boot to pair with her all-black stage costume.

Beyoncé’s show that night was considered controversial by some, as she debuted her politically charged song “Formation,” and her Christian Louboutin Country Crochet booties offered up rebellious vibes to match the atmosphere. The leather style featured a lug sole, silver hook-and-closure hardware and a chunky 70-millimeter heel.

Thigh-High Boots

Beyoncé onstage during the 2016 “Formation” tour. AP Images.

A sexy, slinky thigh-high has been the style of choice for many of the 36-year-old’s ensembles. Along “The Formation World Tour,” she wore the silhouette in a range of variations including red patent leather, gray suede and animal print.

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, she went with a wet look in a black patent leather pair by Christian Louboutin.

Beyoncé makes a statement in red patent leather boots. Splash.

For whichever shoes Beyonce does end up being outfitted in, comfort must be the priority.

Speaking to FN, her stylist Marni Senofonte said, “she obviously needs ankle support, and a thicker heel always works for steadiness. Because she dances so much in every set, the shoes have to have enough ankle support and height.”

Want more?

Beyonce Wears YSL Pumps in Jay-Z’s ’90s-Inspired ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

Beyoncé Styles Flirty $3K Dress With Off-White Pumps at ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Premiere with Blue Ivy

Marni Senofonte on Styling Beyoncé and Always Trying to One-Up Each Look