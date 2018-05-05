Selena Gomez Shines in a Semisheer Dress & More Stars at Prada’s Resort ’19 Show

New York Resort Week is upon us, and Prada’s resort ’19 show yesterday brought together some of the biggest stars.

Selena Gomez led the pack, sporting a silky floral ensemble with sheer paneling at the hemline. The “Bad Liar” singer completed her chic outfit with shiny black mules.

Selena Gomez CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning chose a fish-patterned dress with a plunging neckline and flame-printed hemline. Fanning complemented her dress with simple footwear, choosing black ankle-strap sandals.

Dakota Fanning CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lily Collins wore a yellow and orange dress with a full skirt. Like Fanning, Collins opted for black sandals, choosing T-strap black sandals that she wore over sheer socks.

Tracee Ellis Ross (L) and Lily Collins CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a bubblegum-colored strapless dress, which she paired with dangly earrings and spring-ready white sneakers.

Poppy Delevingne chose a pink dress, too. The model sported a sequined knee-length dress with a high neckline and simple black ankle-strap sandals. Delevingne added some edge to her ensemble with her beauty look, choosing dark lipstick and nail polish.

Poppy Delevingne CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Claire Danes went for a springlike ensemble, choosing a retro-inspired floral dress — and a ’60s-esque beehive hairdo — and finishing off her look with silver sandals.

Claire Danes CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union selected an ’80s-inspired look in bold neons, wearing a turquoise vest over a pink skirt with a thigh-high slit. Union added a modern twist to her ensemble with her footwear, choosing black pumps with see-through straps.

Gabrielle Union CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

