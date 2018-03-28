This Is Roseanne’s Guide to Comfortable Shoes for All Occasions

Roseanne Barr at a Paley Center event in New York on Monday.

There’s nobody quite like Roseanne. And now, back and better than ever, the ’90s ABC sitcom star has been making the rounds promoting the show’s 2018 revival, which premiered to massive ratings Tuesday night.

From talkshows to the red carpet, the 65-year-old comedian and actress has been showing off an assortment of comfortable, no-fuss shoes.

Proving that you, too, can incorporate your favorite comfortable and casual shoes with confidence at special or ordinary occasions, check out what she has been sporting on her feet from the streets to press junkets to red carpets. Styles include sneakers, boots, Birkenstocks and more.

Today, after it was reported that 18.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the reboot last night, Roseanne was spotted leaving “The Wendy Williams Show” in a low-key look. Dressed in a long black coat and oversized shades, the former stand-up comic pulled things together with casual brown leather boots and cuffed jeans.

Meanwhile, yesterday the star rocked a standout orange coat styled with a black hooded parka, camouflage pants and simple, olive green shoes outside of “The View.”

Roseanne outside 'The View.' CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For a Paley Center for Media event hosted by Zach Braff Monday night, Roseanne opted for a long black belted coat with a matching Louis Vuitton scarf tied around her neck and silvery running sneakers.

Roseanne Barr CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Last week, the Utah native was spotted arriving for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” wearing a cozy-looking long hooded sweater, a floral knitted scarf, boyfriend jeans and Birkenstocks with socks.

Roseanne wearing Birkenstocks. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

You can catch the “Roseanne” reboot Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

