You Won’t Believe How Accurate These Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures Look

Less than two weeks away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, Madame Tussauds debuted wax figures of the couple today in New York’s Times Square.

The popular worldwide museum, which features wax figures of celebrities and cultural icons, made the big reveal of “Her Royal Likeness” ahead of the pair’s nuptials on May 19. The statues on display depict Markle standing beside her soon-to-be-husband in an intricate lace and crepe midi-dress paired with pointy black heels while the prince is dressed in a navy suit and black shoes.

If royal spectators find the frock familiar, that’s because it was designed by British label Self-Portrait, and the future duchess wore an identical dress to the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in December.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wax figures. CREDIT: Madame Tussauds New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle is also donning a replica of the engagement ring designed by her fiancé. Prince Harry’s statue was originally created to mark his 30th birthday in 2014 but has been updated with a beard.

Moreover, Madame Tussauds New York announced that they will be hosting a royal wedding viewing party from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., where guests can enjoy breakfast and special appearances from cast members of “Say Yes To The Dress” and more.

"Her Royal Likeness,” attraction in Times Square New York. CREDIT: Madame Tussauds New York

The former American actress and the prince are slated to wed later this month at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in London. And however you plan to tune in, reports reveal that you’ll see famous fashionable attendees like David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Sir Elton John, Cara Delevingne, Serena Williams as well as some of Markle’s former “Suits” cast members.

Detail of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footwear. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Scroll through the gallery for a look at Meghan Markle’s royal rule-breaking style.

