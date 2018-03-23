Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding Invitations Reveal Traditional Dress Code

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November, the world has been clamoring for details of their upcoming nuptials.

And now Kensington Palace has shared the invitations for the couple’s wedding — which come complete with a dress code for attendees. Men are expected to wear either a “morning suit or lounge suit,” while women are to wear a “day dress and hat.” Although this is a relatively relaxed dress code, it has a precedent — Prince William and Kate Middleton gave guests the same instructions for their 2011 wedding.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Prince Harry and Markle did not specify instructions for footwear, but guests may look to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding when choosing what shoes to wear.

The women mostly selected stylish pumps in neutral tones, playing it safe with classic black or keeping their looks spring-appropriate with blush-colored footwear. Meanwhile, male guests completed their formal ensembles with shiny black oxfords.

Princess Eugenie (L) and Princess Beatrice attend Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for what Markle’s bridesmaids might wear, it’s not yet known whether she’ll have any. At royal weddings, brides do not typically have an adult bridal party — Middleton went against custom and included her younger sister, Pippa, in her bridal party. Pippa sported a figure-hugging white Alexander McQueen gown with matching Helsar pumps at her sister’s wedding, while the children of the bridal party sported ivory frocks with Mary Janes.

Pippa Middleton wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and custom shoes by Portuguese brand Helsar. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But Markle and Prince Harry have become known for their more modern approach to their engagement and the crown, and she could buck tradition by bringing along her friends as bridesmaids. Traditionally, a groom also forgoes a best man — but Prince Harry may wish to break with custom here as his brother did in 2011.

