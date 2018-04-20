Two Ten Footwear Foundation Hosts 2018 Gala at American Museum of Natural History

, has announced plans for its annual Gala on Dec. 5, with a first-time event at New York’s American Museum of Natural History.

Chairing the evening will be Sam Edelman, founder and president of the eponymous company, along with wife Libby, co-founder and SVP, and son Jesse, VP of sales. They will become the first family to take on the role for the charity event.

“Libby, Jesse and I are proud to serve as co-chairs for the 79th annual Two Ten gala, our industry’s most important annual event,” said Sam Edelman. “The footwear industry is an incredible community — one that comes together to support its own. We want this year’s gala to generate excitement about the future of our industry, celebrate inclusion within it and encourage the development of emerging talent.”

Added Neal Newman, president of Two Ten Footwear Foundation. “We are thrilled to have Sam, Libby and Jesse as co-chairs. Their creative genius will shepherd in a youthful, all-inclusive gala format this year. Since our first gala in 1939, Two Ten has invested more than $70 million to help thousands of footwear employees and their families recover from a natural disaster, health crisis, pick up the pieces following the loss of a job or afford a higher education, all made possible from this signature industry event.”

The cocktail reception will take place in the Theodore Roosevelt Rotunda. Guests will move into the Akeley Hall of African Mammals, where they will participate in a range of unique experiences. The evening will progress with guests journeying through the Milstein Family Hall of Ocean Life for the remainder of the program.

