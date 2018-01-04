Tiffany Haddish Steals the Show in a Leggy Look at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

View Slideshow Tiffany Haddish at the New York Film Critics' Choice Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish owned the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards last night.

The actress sported a silky blue Walter Mendez dress with dramatic batwing sleeves and a sultry thigh-high slit. She completed the leggy look with shiny gold Le Silla pumps.

Tiffany Haddish at the New York Film Critics’ Choice Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Haddish took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the event for her role in “Girls Trip,” and she gave a hilarious acceptance speech.

“I want to look at the award and make sure they spelled my name right,” Haddish said, looking down at the award. “It’s right.”

Haddish’s speech was filled with jokes —”I had two, and I do feel like magic,” she said about the cocktails she consumed at the event. But Haddish also touched upon serious subjects in her speech.

“I think this whole business is about how you feel, what you put out to the world, and how you make other people feel,” she said. “When you feel good about what you’re doing, in my mind, it makes other people feel good.”

Saoirse Ronan, who won the Best Actress statuette for her work in “Lady Bird,” was also on hand for the event. Ronan went for a menswear-inspired look, wearing a Calvin Klein suit. The actress completed her look with hot-pink Christian Louboutin pumps and dark red lipstick.

Saoirse Ronan at the New York Film Critics’ Choice Awards. Rex Shutterstock

