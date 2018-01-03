Gal Gadot Paired a Pink Pantsuit With Nude Sandals at ‘Variety’ Brunch

View Slideshow Gal Gadot at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to watch Brunch. Rex Shutterstock

Gal Gadot stepped out in a pink pantsuit and bustier — paired with strappy nude sandals — in Palm Springs, Calif. today.

Gadot was on hand as Variety celebrated the Creative Impact Awards and its “10 Directors to Watch” — including “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins — with a brunch at the Parker Palm Springs.

For the occasion, Gadot wore a chic bubblegum pink look, wearing a blazer, wide-legged pants and a matching belt. She sported a raspberry bustier underneath, continuing the bold streak she began the night before, when she hit the Palm Springs International Film Festival red carpet in a canary yellow Esteban Cortazar dress.

Both today and yesterday, Gadot kept it simple with her footwear, opting for nude ankle-strap sandals. The simple sandals serve to elongate the star’s frame, while also allowing the bold-colored looks to shine.

Jessica Chastain was also in attendance. The “Molly’s Game” actress sported an ankle-skimming black and blue dress with a ruffled skirt and short sleeves. The dress featured silver buttons at the bodice and a flattering black band at the waistline. Like Gadot, Chastain kept it simple with her footwear, selecting black sandals.

While both women selected colorful ensembles, they might be opting for a more subdued colorway at the Golden Globes on Sunday. Actresses are reportedly stepping out in all black at the awards show in solidarity against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

