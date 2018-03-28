Kith, Allbirds, Sam and Libby Edelman Lead This Year’s ACE Awards Winners

The Accessories Council has released its list of confirmed honorees for its 22nd ACE Awards this year.

The event, which takes place June 11 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, will celebrate the influencers, designers, brands and companies that have helped enhance the sales and promotion of accessories and footwear in the fashion industry. Among this year’s award recipients are Ronnie Fieg’s Kith for the Retail Influencer Award, up-and-coming sneaker brand Allbirds for the Breakthrough Award as well as power couple Sam and Libby Edelman for the Hall of Fame Award.

“It’s no surprise that many of our 2018 ACE honorees are footwear-centric — it’s clear that fashion is starting with the feet,” council president Karen Giberson told FN. “Our amazing honorees show off edgy sneakers, function, innovation and smart leadership.”

As FN’s Retailer of the Year winner in 2016, Kith had already earned its place in the retail landscape as a cult-favorite streetwear brand with one-of-a-kind collections that cater to all genders and ages. In the same capacity, Sam and Libby Edelman have been recognized by FN, receiving their induction into the industry’s Hall of Fame at the 29th annual FN Achievement Awards in 2015.

San Francisco-based brand Allbirds has also taken the industry by storm, recently revealing that it sold a million pairs of its wool shoes in just two years — a total of $100 million in sales. Co-founders Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown are rapidly building their business with its direct-to-consumer-focused strategy, expecting further international expansion in the coming months.

Established in 1994, the Accessories Council is a nonprofit international trade association that aims to stimulate consumer awareness and demand for fashion accessories, including footwear. Here, a full list of this year’s ACE Awards honorees:

Brooks Brothers , American Heritage Award

, American Heritage Award Allbirds , Breakthrough Award

, Breakthrough Award The Jewelry Group , Business Excellence Award

, Business Excellence Award Sam and Libby Edelman , Hall of Fame Award

, Hall of Fame Award Longchamp , Legacy Award

, Legacy Award Kith , Retail Influencer Award

, Retail Influencer Award Westfield Corporation , Retail Innovation Award

, Retail Innovation Award Story, Specialty Retailer Award

Specialty Retailer Award Tracee Ellis Ross , Style Ambassador Award

, Style Ambassador Award Micaela Erlanger, Style Influencer Award

