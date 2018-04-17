Joseph Altuzarra, Camuto Group, Fred Segal Honored at the AAFA American Image Awards

Movers and shakers in the fashion industry convened in New York last night for the 40th AAFA American Image Awards, which honored two big players in the shoe industry: Camuto Group and Joseph Altuzarra.

Hosted by journalist and New York Times best-selling author Katie Couric, the event saw fashion executives and designers Rebecca Minkoff, Cynthia Rowley, Kate Spade creative director Nicola Glas, Tapestry CEO Victor Luis and Coach CEO Josh Schulman hit the red carpet.

Designer Rebecca Minkoff CREDIT: Courtesy

Supermodel and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, “On My Block” actor Brett Gray and paralympian Amy Purdy were among the celebrities to attend the soiree.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey. CREDIT: Courtesy

At showtime, Emmanuel “Manny” Chirico, chairman and CEO of PVH Corp. — who was introduced by Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette — took the stage to accept the Person of the Year honor.

PVH Corp. CEO Emanuel "Manny" Chirico CREDIT: Courtesy

Camuto Group CEO Alex Del Cielo accepted the Company of the Year award on behalf of the firm, which was founded by the late Vince Camuto.

Joseph Altuzarra — who designed Katie Couric’s dress for the evening — was celebrated as Designer of the Year. West Hollywood, Calif., standout Fred Segal received the Retailer of the Year designation, and Mansur Gavriel was dubbed Fashion Maverick.

AAFA president and CEO Rick Helfenbein with Fred Segal's Allison Samek and John Frierson. CREDIT: Courtesy

(Fred Segal CEO Allison Samek and president John Frierson accepted the award on the retailer’s behalf.)

“The apparel and footwear industry includes some of the most creative minds in the business community, and it is a great privilege to bring everyone together for a night to celebrate our remarkable achievements,” said AAFA president and CEO Rick Helfenbein. “Last night was one of a kind. We were thrilled to honor such standout visionaries and leaders, and to partner for a second year with the CFDA Foundation to support its great work investing in the future of the fashion industry.”

Proceeds from the sold-out event will support the CFDA Foundation, which donates funds to HIV/AIDS, Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, disaster relief and other initiatives.