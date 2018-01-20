The Top 8 Shoe Trends You’ll Be Seeing Come July

Cropped denim and embellished booties at the Chanel Metiers d'Art show. WWD/REX/Shutterstock

As fashion months continue to shape-shift (the most recent change coming from Alexander Wang, who plans on dropping out of New York Fashion Week after his Fall 2018 show next month to show in June and December), pre-fall collections continue to gain momentum — and significance. And they are still showing: Phoebe Philo will present her second-to-last collection for Céline, a pre-fall showing that will happen during Paris Couture on January 24, and it’s a safe bet that her footwear will make a statement.

Elsewhere, there have been plenty of notable footwear — and legwear — trends in pre-fall collections, from western-inspired boots and mule mania to socks and sandals, chunky knit leg warmers and the return of ornate, embellished hosiery. These are the eight pre-fall 2018 trends that are likely to create buzz later this year.

Socks in all shapes and lengths

Socks and heels — a key styling hack in Fendi’s SS18 collection — continued for pre-fall.<span style="font-size:16px;"> </span> Fendi

Socks with heels or sandals are sticking around, with plenty of patterns and knits at Gucci, chunky knit leg warmers at Chanel and striped socks and pumps at Fendi, which also showed the trend last season.

New denim lengths put footwear on display

Cropped denim with embellished booties at Chanel. WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Anyone still holding onto skinny jeans should finally take note: The wide, cropped-leg denim style that has been circulating the street style scene has even made its way up to Chanel. The French fashion house showed pinstriped, wide-leg cropped denim at its Metiers d’Art collection (which doubles as its pre-fall offering). The new hemline makes way for statement footwear including architectural heels and embellished mules. Chanel’s denim was paired with ornate, bow-accented booties with a curved heel.

Urban cowgirls

Souped-up, western-accented boots in colorful metallics were a big part of Coach’s pre-fall collection. Coach

Plenty of brands ventured west this season, and the result was sparkly, or color-blocked boots with a distinct cowgirl feel. Coach showed sparkly, colorful metallics, while Fendi paired its western boots with plaid. Altuzarra showed a red version with detailed stitching and Tibi’s version was a blue-on-blue.]

Gingham style

A gingham dress and matching lace-up gingham sandals at 3.1 Phillip Lim. 3.1 Phillip Lim

Gingham is usually a spring thing, but it’s made its way to pre-fall as an edgier print, in toe-wrap sandals from 3.1 Phillip Lim and casual slides from Monse.

Menswear sneaks

New sneakers from Chloé for pre-fall 2018 Courtesy

New Chloé creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi just debuted a new tricked-out, high-top sneaker for the brand’s pre-fall collection, which she paired with menswear staples like plaid topcoats and V-neck sweaters.

Mules (still) rule

Mules continue to prevail everywhere for pre-fall, including at Oscar de la Renta. Courtesy

One of 2017’s top footwear trends carries on for 2018. The mule, in its many forms, is everywhere for pre-fall, but especially at Oscar de la Renta, in bright red closed-toed styles and embellished open-toed heels with oversized rhinestones.

Hot legs (and tights)

Valentino’s crystal-accented tights for pre-fall. Valentino

Anyone who loves a printed, lacy or embellished tight will find plenty to choose from in pre-fall collections. Valentino showed a sheer, 80’s-style hose dotted with crystals, and Givenchy showed heavy lace styles, while Versace coordinated ornately-printed leggings (some reading “Versace,” others in the brand’s signature motifs) with equally out-there tops and dresses.

Gucci goes hiking

Gucci’s new hiking-style boots for pre-fall Gucci

It was bound to happen: Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has applied his Midas-magpie touch to normcore items like hoodies, T-shirts and athletic socks, so seeing a Gucci hiking boot in the house’s pre-fall collection feels right (and simultaneously opposed to it opulent pearl and rhinestone-encrusted kicks). Michele’s version comes in a simple black leather version with an oversized logo on the tongue, but it’s also available in muddy gray and red-and-army-green color ways.