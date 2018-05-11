Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Debut Is an Ode to Body Positivity

Rihanna at the launch of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line on Thursday in Brooklyn.

After a heavenly appearance on the red carpet Monday night for the annual Met Gala (where she played the part of informal host), Rihanna stayed the remainder of the week in New York to prepare for the launch of her new lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, which she debuted Thursday night at an event in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Inside the warehouse space, multiple screens played the line’s debut campaign, a video collage that featured a diverse cast of models lounging in the singer’s new lacy designs with audio of the subjects talking about subjects like sexual freedom, desire, marriage and body positivity.

Other images, like that of a pregnant model covered in tattoos and lying atop a car, were peppered with videos and stills of Rihanna herself modeling the lingerie. “It was important to me to push the boundaries but also create a line that women can see themselves in,” the singer told the press. “I want to make people look and feel good, and have fun playing around with different styles.” The singer spoke to the crowd on Thursday alongside larger-than-life hologram images of herself dressed in pieces from the lingerie collection.

The collection, which has 90 styles in 36 sizing options, is a venture from both Rihanna and TechStyle Fashion Group (though the singer uses her namesake in a similar fashion to her Fenty Puma footwear and ready-to-wear brand, the line is not associated with Puma). The line is already eliciting emotional reactions from fans for the singer’s attention to size inclusivity and a positive body image.

The Savage x Fenty line went on sale at the brand’s site, Savagex.com, and though reports early today indicated that the site had crashed from traffic, it now appears to be back up and running.

The lingerie collection is the latest effort in Rihanna’s now-extensive design resume, which includes Fenty Puma along with her Manolo Blahnik collaboration, Fenty Beauty and a high-jewelry collection with Swiss jeweler Chopard.