This British Brand Is Celebrating the Royal Wedding with Patriotic Shoes

Even princesses need time to kick off their stilettos and step into something more comfortable. So when Meghan Markle and future sister-in-law Kate Middleton slip into their yoga pants or favorite pair of jeans, they can opt for a pair of royal-inspired styles from British fashion-comfort brand Hotter.

“As the U.K.’s biggest shoemaker, once the royal wedding was announced, our design team set about doing what they do best — creating a celebratory collection of shoes which is fun, stylish and, most importantly, comfortable,” said Sara Prowse, CEO. “With feedback from our U.S. advisers, who are based right next to our U.K. factory, we knew there was a huge interest in the wedding and all things royal in the U.S. We think the Union Jack and stars-and-stripe insoles also help us celebrate our growing relationship with the U.S. The shoes will be sold online globally, and we’ll be creating a special window in our store in Windsor, so hopefully the happy couple might get a glimpse of them on the day.”

The limited-edition collection is available online at Hotter.com and includes lace-up styles, Mary Janes and a ballet flat — the latter of which is called the Meghan, aka Markle Sparkle. And the collection is even within reach of those without a royal budget, retailing from $99 to $109.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Nails Off Duty Chic With This Winning Look

These Luxe Meghan Markle-Inspired Ballet Flats Are Made to Break Royal Wedding Rules

How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coordinate Their Style