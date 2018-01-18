The Best Versace Runway Looks — And Shoes — From the ’90s

Versace Kate Moss spring 1995 rubber View Slideshow
Six models, including a young Kate Moss, don colorful rubber skirts for Versace's spring '95 show in Milan.
Ken Towner/ANL/Rex Shutterstock

Back in September during Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace dedicated the spring 2018 Versace show — complete with a supermodel reunion — to her late brother Gianni, the founder and original designer of the the family’s namesake label. It marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Versace (who was slain outside of his Miami Beach home in July of 1997), but the tribute revisited the era in its happier days, when the designer was the unofficial King of the Supers (Christy, Cindy, Naomi, Linda, Helena and Carla, to name a few) and he ruled both the runways and the red carpet, the latter of which was just starting to become a high-fashion scene.

Paris Fashion Week - Fashion Designer Gianni Versace Pictured On The Catwalk At The End Of His Show With Model Kate Moss. Paris Fashion Week - Fashion Designer Gianni Versace Pictured On The Catwalk At The End Of His Show With Model Kate Moss. Gianni Versace with Kate Moss (in sparkly boots) at the finale of a Versace couture show. Standard/REX/Shutterstock

For the first time since she took over her brother’s creative director role at the brand, Donatella pulled directly from the archives for the show, sourcing ’90s-era designs and prints that sit well with fashion’s ongoing nostalgia for the decade. And with the recent premiere of FX’s new “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” it’s worth taking a look back at some of the designer’s most iconic looks of the decade, including many shoes that could serve as precursors to some of today most iconic styles (strappy sandals, over-the-knee boots, patent leather and leopard print everywhere). The statement footwear is another example of the designer’s enduring fashion genius and legacy.

VERSACE CAMPBELL EVANGELISTA FILE--Fashion designer Gianni Versace appears on the runway with applauding models, Naomi Campbell, left, and Linda Evangelista at the end of his spring-summer 1996 ready-to-wear collection, presented in Milan, on . Versace was fatally shot Tuesday, July 15.1997 outside his mansionin Miami on South Beach s trendy Ocean Drive, authorities said. Doris Perez of Jackson Memorial Hospital confirmed Versace was brought to the hospital and died. He was 50VERSACE SHOOTING, MILAN, Italy Versace with models Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista at the finale of the spring/summer 1996 runway show in Milan. LUCA BRUNO/AP/REX/Shutterstock

