Comme des Garçons Is Releasing a Luxe Version of Nike’s Vintage Disco Shoe

Comme des Garçons is no stranger to collaborating with Nike on both archival and modern day silhouettes, but we doubt anybody saw this one coming. For spring ’18, CDG has chosen the Night Track as its latest project with the Swoosh.

The silhouette, which may just be the high-fashion house’s most unexpected model choice yet, is a semi-obscure Nike model. The Night Track was a design released at the height of the disco craze in the 1970’s, executed to be the perfect sneaker for all your moves on the dance floor. Similar in design to most Nike running shoes of its era, its smooth, non-treaded outsole intended to glide across the dance floor is what sets it apart and makes it a unique piece of the brand’s history.

Originally released in metallic silver colorways with glitter in the outsoles that reflect its disco influence, Comme des Garçons blacks out the upper to coincide with their “Black” Comme des Garçons line, which many of its previous Nike collabs have fallen under. Although all black, its edition still features plenty of flash thanks to the shiny patent leather panels and silver glitter in the laces and outsole.

There’s no word yet on a U.S. release date for the Comme des Garçons x Nike Night Track, but enjoy a full look at the intriguing collaboration here.

Want more?

Comme des Garçons Debuts a New Nike Cortez Flatform Sneaker for Fall 2018

Comme des Garçons and Nike Have a Brand New Collection Out — but It’s Not Easy to Buy

LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 15 Inspired by Vince Carter’s Classic Shox