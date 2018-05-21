These Are the Best-Dressed Stars at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with bang in Las Vegas tonight. Ariana Grande opened the show in leather sky-high platform stiletto boots to perform hit song “No Tears Left To Cry.”

The singer skipped the red carpet, but brought her impressive style to the stage. She paired her towering black thigh-highs with a black baby-doll dress and accessorized with diamond earrings and her signature ponytail.

Ariana Grande onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tonight’s best-dressed stars included singer Grace VanderWaal, who opted for an androgynous look. The singer-songwriter wore a pinstriped suit, which she paired with metallic peep-toe platform sandals and embellished socks, which was extremely on-trend.

Grace VanderWaal at the 2018 BBMAs. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Both model Hailey Baldwin and singer Dua Lipa made statements in Alexandre Vauthier. Lipa gave off major ’80s vibes with an exaggerated shoulder dress seen in purple lame, while Baldwin went with a gold crystal encrusted long-sleeved gown with a plunging neckline.

Dua Lipa on the carpet in Alexandre Vauthier. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin seen in Alexandre Vauthier. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The men also had a notable showing on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. Already an award winner tonight, Khalid brought a pop of color to the carpet in an orange plaid suit. He made the look more casual by completing the outfit with a hoodie and clean white sneakers.

Khalid on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another hit came from Korean pop group BTS, who made their mark in Gucci. The seven members each wore different ensembles from the luxury label, wearing a mix of Gucci sneakers and loafers. We even spotted a snake or two (looking at you Taylor Swift).

BTS on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Speaking of Swift, the singer, who embarked on her Reputation Tour this month, walked the carpet for her first awards show appearance since the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards in May 2016. She donned an intricate and embroidered pink gown with a pair of platform sandals. for the surprise appearance.

Taylor Swift makes a surprise appearance at the 2018 BBMAs. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the rest of the best-dressed stars at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.