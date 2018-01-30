Angelina Jolie Met With France’s First Lady in a White Dress and Classic Nude Pumps

Angelina Jolie in Paris. Splash

Angelina Jolie appeared to be dressed to impress to meet with France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron during a family Trip to Paris on Monday.

Sporting formal attire, the Oscar-winning actress wore a gray shaw over a white dress with pointy nude leather pumps for the occasion, where she greeted by Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The pair were reportedly meeting to discuss Syrian refugees. Earlier this week, Jolie travelled to the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan with her eldest daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13.

The 42-year-old mom of six pulled her chic look together with a bold red lip, matching red nails and a two-toned Louis Vuitton tote bag that perfectly complemented her choice of footwear.

Furthermore, the “Girl, Interrupted” actress was photographed visiting the famed art museum the Louvre Tuesday with her whole brood, including Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, and twins 9-year-old Knox and Vivienne.

While most of her kids were dressed in sneakers for the outing — from Maddox in Vans to Zahara in Nikes — Jolie looked glamorous in a monochromatic all-black ensemble complete with stilettos.

