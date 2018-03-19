5 Fall ’18 Shoe Trends You Can Wear Now

Balmain fall '18, which had PVC boots, a trend for both spring and fall '18. Giovanni Giannon

Fall is still months away — which means that all of the shoes shown on the fall ’18 runways are well beyond reach. Thankfully, there are plenty of trends that crossed over from spring ’18 to fall ’18, giving a new meaning to the concept of see-now, buy-now. These five shoe trends from both seasons can be worn both now and later into the year.

Plastic Fantastic

Chanel’s spring ’18 runway show was a fantastical world of waterfalls and rivers, complete with waterproof, transparent PVC boots (and hats and coats), which have since become a lust-have item for spring. And if Balmain’s fall 2018 collection is anything to go by, clear accessories will stick around for fall. Creative director Olivier Rousteing’s showed neon versions in over-the-knee styles and booties.

Kaia Gerber in Chanel’s clear PVC rain-ready boots at Chanel spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Neon PVC over-the-knee boots on the runway at Balmain for fall ’18. Balmain

Haute Hoe-Down

Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller and Calvin Klein’s Raf Simons both introduced a luxe western-inspired boot for spring ’18, which trickled over to pre-fall collections, at Fendi and Coach. But Isabel Marant’s fall ’18 showing of metal toe caps and fringe have made western-inspired boots officially one of 2018’s most bankable trends.

Cap-toed, over-the-knee boots from Isabel Marant fall ’18.

Two-tone boots with subtle western accents from Givenchy spring ’18.

Getting Comfy

The comedy comfort shoe began back in 2016 with Christopher Kane who elevated the Croc with mineral embellishments and mink, but Balenciaga took it to a whole new level for spring ’18 — quite literally, with his platform versions of the style. Kane went back to the trend for fall ’18 with his collab with Z-Coil, the orthopaedic shoes that have actual springs for heels, proving that 2018 is shaping up to be a very comfy year, shoe-wise.



Elevated Crocs at Balenciaga’s spring ’18 show.

Christopher Kane’s shoe collab with Z’Coil (with bejeweled accents) for fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The Dad Sneaker

The battle to be crowned king of the dad shoe has reached epic proportions. Balenciaga kicked it off with the Triple S, which started off for men but proved so popular that it’s now available in women’s sizing, too. For spring ’18, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere seized the baton with the Archlight and for fall ’18, Balenciaga will be banking on it yet again with the Track sneaker.

Louis Vuitton’s spring ’18 Archlight sneaker. REX

Balenciaga’s fall ’18 Track sneaker. REX

Do the Polka

Richard Quinn’s fall ’18 soaring polka-dot boots had quite the audience at London Fashion Week: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Anna Winter both attended (sitting side by side). But the ladylike trend is also available now with Mother of Pearl’s whimsical spotted mules.

Oversized polka-dots at Mother of Pearl’s spring ’18. REX