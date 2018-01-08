Shoe of the Week: Beek’s Color-Infused Handmade Leather Sandal

George Chinsee

Week of Jan. 8

Since its founding in 2014, California brand Beek has been hand-making its molded-leather sandals in Guadalajara, Mexico. And for spring ’18, it’s bringing some of the country’s quintessential colors stateside. Take, for instance, this vivid version of the Finch toe-ring style, outfitted with an aqua sole.

Beek Finch toe-ring style with aqua sole. George Chinsee

Week of Dec. 18

Ever the innovator, Christian Louboutin created the Bazin print for his spring men’s collection using a traditional process in which fabric is coated with dye-resistant wax and dipped in a single color. Once dry, the wax is removed with boiling water, and the process is repeated for each hue. Here, the print is shown to striking effect on the Bruno Crepe canvas chukka boot.

Christian Louboutin’s Bruno Crepe canvas chukka. Joshua Scott

Week of Dec. 4

Platforms can often veer toward the cartoonish or costume-esque. But Gabriela Hearst’s ankle-strap stacked heel reads more like a carefully curated library of layers, featuring three soles made with leather, wood and textured rubber. The sandal is finished, no less, with a zebra-print calf-hair upper for just the right amount of verve.

Gabriela Hearst’s ankle-strap stacked heel. Joshua Scott

Week of Nov. 27

Spring is chock-full of architectural heels in every geometric shape, but Solace London’s spherical Sawyer shoe has a hefty form — and function. “We wanted to convey the same message as our ready-to-wear, with bold graphic elements,” said the brand, which presented its first runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Solace London Sawyer bootie. Joshua Scott

Week of Nov. 20

Chloe Gosselin lets her shoes shine for themselves this spring. The designer’s emerald suede Sienna mule sparkles with an eye-catching jewelry piece filled with crystals inspired by the colors of a tourmaline stone.

Chloe Gosselin’s spring ’18 Sienna mule George Chinsee

Week of Nov. 6

As today’s best ballers compete for the next championship, Fila is resurrecting one of its winning ’90s basketball styles, a look worn by former NBA star Jamal Mashburn. The new MB, executed with premium suede and metallic gold accents, arrives in stores on Nov. 24.

Fila MB suede high-top George Chinsee

Week of Oct. 16

Heading into spring ’18, Ugg is showing an abundance of pep, thanks to its playful Cindi sandals featuring supersized yarn pompoms. Under the fringe is a suede slide on a sculpted cork bottom for the true comfort enthusiast. And the cool blue colorway is a perfect match for the season’s denim styles.

Ugg’s Cindi fringe sandals for spring ’18 George Chinsee

Week of Oct. 2

Suit up in Sorel’s Kinetic Sneak women’s style, and weather won’t be a bother in spring ’18. The new water-resistant lifestyle silhouette features a fabric upper with breathable mesh, lined to keep moisture at bay.

And a sturdy rubber heel cup is made to handle the splash factor.

Sorel’s Kinetic Sneak women’s style for spring ’18 George Chinsee

Week of Sept. 25

Talk about a cool ride. Athletic Propulsion Labs transformed its Ascend performance training sneaker for spring ’18 with a luxe calf-hair upper featuring a splatter print. Co-founder Adam Goldston pointed out that each shoe has aunique pattern. “Even the left shoe is different from the right,” he said. (Scroll down to hear more from the designers.)

APL’s splattered calf-hair Ascend trainer for spring ’18 George Chinsee

Week of Sept. 4

Witness this winning look from Katy Perry Collections. Channeling the pop superstar’s playful wit, the brand delivers a pair of quirky mismatched flats for spring ’18. And while Perry has had a few social media feuds, the Harra style is all about the love with its emoji hugs and kisses.

The mismatched Harra flats from Katy Perry Collections Joshua Scott

Week of Aug. 14

For resort ’18, Bottega Veneta’s botanical prints were inspired by German Renaissance painter Albrecht Dürer. Its python lace-up boot is especially painterly, as each floral design consists of multiple shadings — in fact, the style features more than 30 colors. Call it wearable fine art.

Bottega Veneta’s hand-painted laced boot. George Chinsee

Week of Aug. 7

Clashing never looked so good. For resort ’18, Monse’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia toyed with old and new on a leather slingback pump. With its classic houndstooth print and sleek racing-striped strap, this graphic style masters the art of the unexpected. And for an extra creative twist, you can wrap the straps as you wish.

Week of July 31

For resort ’18, Nicholas Kirkwood paid homage to architecture with his Nini sandal, which references the work of Italian architect Carlo Scarpa (specifically on the Olivetti showroom in Venice). With its folded, bleached calf leather upper and embellished block heel, the graphic sandal is ultramodern in all the right ways.

Nicholas Kirkwood’s resort ’18 Nini sandal George Chinsee

Week of July 24

Talk about hitting all of the trend boxes. For resort ’18, Sergio Rossi’s SR1 collection tapped the mule trend with a refined denim upper, square-toe shape and 63 silver studs applied by hand. Like any good pair of jeans, this refreshed style will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.

Denim mule from Sergio Rossi’s SR1 resort ’18 collection. Joshua Scott

Week of July 17

Nature’s breathtaking views won’t be the only eye-catchers on the trails in spring ’18. Merrell is employing bold color pops on its light hikers. Take, for instance, this retro-inspired women’s colorway of the low-cut MQM Flex Waterproof shoe, equipped with the slip-resistant M Select Grip+ outsole. It’s quite a sight.

Merrell MQM Flex waterproof hiker for women. George Chinsee

Week of July 10

Game, set, match. Tory Sport’s buckled slide sandals have uppers made of tennis ball-inspired felt and a court-printed footbed. As the Wimbledon finale approaches this week, the style is the perfect thing to slip into to watch the match — or after defeating your opponent.

Tory Sport’s tennis-inspired sandal. Joshua Scott

Week of June 26

Paul Andrew will circle the globe in pursuit of dazzling shoes. For resort ’18, his high-throated Sato mule, in silver Milanese satin, was hand-embroidered in India with an overlay of oversized opaque and transparent sequins. The upper then traveled back to Italy, where the final product was constructed.

Paul Andrew’s resort ’18 Sato mule. Joshua Scott

