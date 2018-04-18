6 Cool Ways to Rock the Legwear Trend Right Now

If the fall ’18 runway shows taught us anything about upcoming trends, it’s that all things in the name of hosiery (and hosiery-like or pliable pieces) are headed for the hot spot. Just as many of the autumn season’s shoe trends have already begun being adopted — there’s no shortage of dad sneakers on the loose, for example — the case for legwear-focused looks is just as compelling.
Here are six ways to wear tights and other stocking-like styles right now.
1. Matching Prints
Tights with prints are fun. Tights with prints that match the wearer’s outfit and shoes? Even more so. Leopard-on-leopard is a surefire combination, like one guest at Milan Fashion Week fall ’18 who topped off her look with a houndstooth coat. Take special note of her pumps, a sleek footwear choice for keeping the quirky play on prints refined.
2. Mixing Prints
Mixing prints is just as innovative as matching them from head to toe. Again, leopard is a conventional choice for playing off of other patterns such as a traditional tartan plaid (in which you can hit the ’90s trend at the same time). Let Giovanna Battaglia’s fall ’18 Paris Fashion Week fit (above) serve as an anecdote.
3. Sheer Grunge
As grunge makes its way back into fashion, so do the combat boots that come along with it. Adding sheer thigh-high stockings or socks to the equation offers an unexpected element.
4. Mini Silhouette, Maximum Exposure
What better way to usher in spring than with a mini skirt or dress? Yet, with the unseasonably cold weather lingering in the air, staying covered with cool tights is both practical and fashionable. Add chunky platforms for extra edge.
5. Stockings and Sneakers
Who says hosiery is just for high-heels? Stockings with sneakers are an easy way to nail that casual chic aesthetic. Try more feminine tights — think florals, polka-dots, hearts — to balance out the sneakers (especially if chunky dad shoes are the top choice).
6. Bold Color
Make a bold statement in vibrant tights such as the bright primary colors of red, blue and yellow. The colorful accessory adds even more pop to muted, neutral based looks.
