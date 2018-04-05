This Kate Spade Heel Has All the Trends You Need to Wear This Fall

For the past couple of seasons, a few major footwear stories have risen to the level of hit status, and if Kate Spade has anything to do with it, those trends are definitely sticking around for fall.

The brand’s Surie mule, part of its fall ’18 collection, combines a few of those trends in one look — and it’s FN’s latest pick for Shoe of the Week.

For one thing, the Surie is clear proof that we’ll still be slipping into backless looks several months from now. Without doubt, the mule silhouette has been staging a major comeback in recent collections, most notably in ladylike heights. Kate Spade’s version comes with a 2 1/4-inch kitten heel — a perfect height to offer both femininity and walkability.

Of course, there’s also the soft pastel suede material the designers selected for this look, a nod to the enduring Millennial Pink hue that has dominated everything from fashion to home decor as of late.

Kate Spade fall '18 mule in pink suede. CREDIT: George Chinsee

And while studded footwear has been a frequent trend note, it often appears in aggressive — or at least standoffish — forms when paired with black leather and spikes. But Kate Spade’s take on studs proves that a little metal hits the fashion nail on the head. The mixture of small and miniature hardware pieces feels more dainty than daunting.

To see more of FN’s Shoe of the Week selections, click through this gallery.

Want More?

How to Buy Fall’s Hottest Shoe Trends Right Now

Veteran Michael Kors Executive Anna Bakst Tapped to Lead Kate Spade

3 Polarizing Fashion Trends That You Can Blame on Instagram