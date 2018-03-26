3 Polarizing Fashion Trends That You Can Blame on Instagram

Fashion and Instagram have become so intertwined with each other that sometimes it can be hard to tell where one starts and the other begins.

Here are three fashion trends that have gotten a boost from the world of Instagram, thanks to ‘grammers who love to show off attention-grabbing looks.

1. Logos

There has been a resurgence in fashion of wearing clothes with obvious logos or featuring the same logo multiple times. Examples include wearing the iconic Gucci belt with the large bronze double Gs or flashing the red sole of your Christian Louboutins. In the name of the Instagram game, it’s all about showing off what you got. And items that telegraph social status easily, such as a sought-after label or colored sole, are used to the utmost advantage. Case in point, Rihanna’s Gucci-focused ensemble featured below.

2. Nostalgia

Among millennials, the nostalgia movement mainly consists of clothing items or accessories reminiscent of the late 1980s to the late ’90s. Considering the largest group of people on Instagram fit into the millennial category, it should come as no surprise that fashion feeds are popping up with trends from many of these Instagrammers’ childhoods. Think: neon-accented outfits or track pants. Bruno Mars and Cardi B showed off their love for nostalgic fashion during their performance of “Finesse” during the 2018 Grammys.

Cardi B, Bruno Mars. Cardi B, left, and Bruno Mars perform "Finesse" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York 60th Annual Grammy Awards - Show, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018 CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

3. Dad Shoes

There are many people to blame — er, thank — for the return of the dad Shoe, the extremely chunky sneakers that your friends or your dad wore in the 1990s. Fashion editors, shoe designers, but mainly Instagrammer, have embraced the look. Bella Hadid garnered a lot of social media attention when she paired a sexy corset styled outfit with the Balenciaga Triple S sneakers in December. In the search for figuring out what trend will pop out most on an Instagram feed, there’s nothing that gets more of a reaction than an ugly/cool dad shoe.

The supermodel was spotted trying on Balenciaga's Triple S sneaker. CREDIT: Splash

Whether or not you like the above looks, it’s safe to say that Instagram will be bringing the world many cool, and weird, trends to come.