These Are the Major No-Nos When Dressing for Coachella

The Coachella Music & Arts Festival is this month, and while many are mentally preparing for Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem to kill it onstage, others are busy assembling their outfits. If there’s one thing we do know, it’s that Coachella’s street style has become a major part of the festival’s appeal.

Thousands flock to Indio, Calif., braving the dust and dirt in the most on-trend ensembles, and every year, the bar is raised when it comes to the fashion. So if you’re looking to give Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens a run for her money in the style department, there are some guidelines that must be followed.

Here’s what to avoid.

Heels

This may be the No.1 style tip all stylists give for festival season. Between walking the grounds for hours on end and standing in crowds of people during performances, your feet need to be comfortable and covered.

“Definitely no heels,” said stylist Morgan Pinney. “At the end of the day, Coachella is all about the music, and nothing is worse than not being able to walk by the time the night is over. Doc Martens are always my go-to”

Stylist Andrew Gelwicks added that this is the only time he tells clients to stick to flats. “The goal of Coachella is not to be ultraglamorous,” he said. “It’s to be relaxed and easy. Embrace this opportunity to wear your favorite pair of sneakers.”

For those who need some sort of a heel, stylist to Janelle Monae and Galore fashion director Alexandra Mandelkorn suggests a low-heeled boot.

Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella Music Festival in 2017. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She said, “Boots in general are the way to go, as they protect you from getting your toes trampled, and they generally have some ankle support, as well. My favorite festival shoe is a platform boot — you get the height and the support.”

Coachella Kitsch

As much as you want to put on a flower crown or douse yourself in body glitter, just say no — or if you have to have some type of festival flair, go for it with caution.

Stylist Cat Pope said, “It’s wonderful to embrace the spirit of Coachella, but why not approach it with a bit of originality? Ditch the flower crown for a great hat or headscarf.”

Another good tip, according to Mandelkorn, is to put a unique spin on these trends. For instance, she said, instead of a flower crown, opt for individual flowers you can pin in an up-do.

Pinney says to avoid fake tattoos as well, but if you’re a glitter girl, try Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty body luminizer.

Chanel Iman at Coachella 2017. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Overdoing it

Practicality is key for a great Coachella outfit. While it’s always great to show off your individuality with accessories, you really can overdo it. Less may be more in this case.

“The biggest trap people fall into when they are hitting the festival circuit is simply overdoing it [with] too many colors, too many sparkles, too many accessories. Keep it on-trend, but less is always more,” Gelwicks said.

Pinney added, “Don’t force it. Take your own personal style into consideration and just add to it. It’s so noticeable when you try too hard.”