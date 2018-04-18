How to Be the Best-Dressed at Coachella This Year

Coachella’s second weekend is approaching, and like many, you’re probably scrambling to get your best festival outfits together. Remember, there are a few key things to avoid when it comes to your ensembles (heels are definitely a no). But if you keep it simple, don’t overthink it and just follow these celebrity stylist tips and tricks, you may be the best-dressed there.

Layers

Layering is key for a successful festival outfit. More specifically — layering jewelry.

“My ideal festival look from head to toe is probably an oversized vintage tee with bike shorts paired with desert boots or Doc Martens and lots of layered gold jewelry,” said Machine Gun Kelly stylist Morgan Pinney. “It’s so much cooler to me when a look is effortless and doesn’t look forced.”

When it comes to clothing, bring extra layers for when the sun goes down and the temperature drops.

Stylist Ade Samuel, whose clients include Jhene Aiko and Big Sean, said: “I always style my clients with an additional shirting or jacket option that can easily be tied around their waist during the day and added onto the wardrobe at night.”

Accessorize With Purpose

“The biggest trap people fall into when they are hitting the festival circuit is simply overdoing it with too many colors, too many sparkles, too many accessories. Keep it on-trend. My approach is to keep it understated,” stylist Andrew Gelwicks explained. And he’s right.

Don’t go overboard with Coachella kitsch, and when you do add on your accessories, make sure they have a purpose.

For example, for your handbag, opt for a crossbody bag or the ever-popular fanny pack so you can be hands-free.

“When you think of your journey there, you don’t want to be bothered by a bag that doesn’t have a handle, for example, or heels that are too high or a complicated jumpsuit that will take forever to go to the bathroom,” said stylist Philippe Uter. “You don’t want to miss Queen Bey onstage!” (Biggest tip to remember: Never miss Beyoncé.)

Also, personalize your outfit with a hat or neckscarf to avoid sunburn.

Stylist Cat Pope suggests her ideal festival look as a short and flirty printed dress from For Love & Lemons or Reformation, a neck scarf from Donni Charm and a great hat from Eugenia Kim. “These would be teamed with Vans and a denim jacket for the evening,” she said.

Keep It Comfortable

Since heels are a no-no, it’s crucial you wear flats to remain comfortable. This entire music festival is all about being on your feet, dancing and having fun. In terms of clothing, stay away from anything bulky or too heavy.

Pope added, “Practicality and durability is key for these long days. It’s best to avoid anything that will keep you too hot that will make you sticky and uncomfortable. Plan to avoid synthetic fabrics.”