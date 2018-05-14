Check Out the New FN!

These 4 Popular Runway Shoe Trends Are Available for Way Less at Zara Now

By Nikara Johns
Looking for of-the-moment designer shoes, but you’re not willing to break the bank? Fast-fashion brands are here for you. This season, Zara has its finger on the pulse of all the best trends that your favorite celebrities are wearing.

Below are four of the most-popular styles seen on the runways that can be yours now for much lower prices.

1. Western Boot Trend

Western boots are a big trend this spring. The look has been seen on multiple runways, including Givenchy’s spring ’18 collection (pictured below), as well as on celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez.

Now, the popular trend has made it’s way to Zara — seen in a white ankle-boot — and is available for $169.

2. Kitten Heel Trend

Kitten heels are a major closet staple this season, with Prada debuting multiple looks during it’s spring ’18 runway presentation. Get a similar look with Zara’s gingham slingbacks.

3. Chunky Sneaker Trend

From high to low price-points, a variety of brands have debuted their version of the chunky, dad, ugly — whatever you’d like to call it — sneaker this season. A luxury version came from Louis Vuitton’s spring ’18 and has been a hit since it’s release. (Jaden Smith donned the Louis Vuitton sneaker at the Met Gala.)

Zara’s iteration, seen in a neutral colorway, is available now for $69.90.

4. PVC Trend

PVC is everywhere this spring. Whether it’s a mule, slide or stiletto sandal, you can find the clear shoe trend from many labels, including Alexander Wang spring ’18’s collection (seen below). Zara offers its take on a pink lucite mule version for less than $60.

