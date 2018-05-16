Sydney Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Pretty in Pink — Signaling a Return to Femininity

Millennial pink may be on a down curve, but as street style at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week: Australia has revealed, a pretty in pink moment is forever a classic. Since the launch on Sunday, cotton candy and bubble gum-colored shoes signaled a return to femininity in fashion — with all the talk these days about undoing gender norms, pink has slyly evaded the spotlight. Cue editors, stylists, influencers and more to invite the rosy hues back into the mix this season without missing a step.

Tanja Gacic wears an all pink look featuring Charlotte Olympia heels. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Creative director and stylist Tanja Gacic went all out for the pink party. In what she called a “plethora of pinks” in her corresponding Instagram post, Gacic paired Dion Lee and Michael Lo Sordo pieces with Charlotte Olympia mules. A bow atop the shoes was the cherry on top for the fuchsia heels.

On a lighter note, Jasmine Howell went with a softer shade in dusty rose.

Jasmine Howell wearing Wittner pumps. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The influencer sported a fuzzy sweater and drawstring corduroys, which played off of her pale pink pumps. The heels, by Wittner, feature a mesh, caged detail, keeping in line with the levels of texture in her look.

Jasmine Howell wearing Wittner pumps. CREDIT: Jason Jean

On the flip-side, Jaime Ridge tried Victoria Beckham pants on for size as her contribution to the coral collective. While her pink straight leg trousers were a focal point, her Louis Vuitton shoes were not to be forgotten. And how could they? The stylist went for the label’s chunky Archlight style, giving a nod to the notorious dad sneaker trend.

Jaime Ridge pairs pink pants with Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

