See the Street Style Looks that Stole the Show at Coachella

While Beyoncé was turning the festival into “Beychella” with the help of customized Louboutin boots, and Rihanna was being “extra” in Y/Project and UGG thigh-highs, Coachella 2018 guests were taking a more casual cue for their footwear choices. Street style at the Indio, Calif., event was flooded by shoes suitable for the dust and rugged terrain of the desert, with Vans, Dr. Martens and Converse dominating throughout.

Even model Jasmine Sanders was a part of the sneaker action in a pair of “Solar Power” yellow Converse One Star shoes from the brand’s Golf le Fleur collaboration. But cool and chic takes on lace-ups weren’t reserved for celebrities alone. One guest gave off motorsport vibes in a pair of black and white Vans that she matched with an orange and checked jumpsuit. Plus, her fishnet tights were right on par with the legwear trend that’s ramping up.

Vans sneakers played off of this orange and checkered jumpsuit. CREDIT: Katie Jones

Also wearing Vans, another guest opted for a more traditional festival look in floral two-piece paired with a crop top. Her lavender braids made for a refreshing accessory.

A guest rocks Vans with a floral two-piece. CREDIT: Katie Jones

And no festival is complete without boots from Dr. Martens. Not only has the style been prevalent throughout spring and winter, but the resurgence of the ’90s trend also makes it a perfect time to breathe new life into the nostalgic shoes. It seems that over the weekend, adding a popular luxury item with the boots were a key way to modernize the style.

One attendee paired her lace-ups with an off-the-shoulder crop top and a Gucci fanny pack.

A guest wears Dr. Martens boots with a crop top and denim shorts. CREDIT: Katie Jones

And another wore her Dr. Martens with a top and high-waisted bottoms from Off-White.

Dr. Martens boots paired with an Off-White top and bottoms. CREDIT: Katie Jones

