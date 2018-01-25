The Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

View Slideshow Croc-textured Ellery boots featuring a rounded orange heel. Jason Jean

The fashion tribe took over Paris this week for the spring ’18 Haute Couture shows, which were stacked with noteworthy highlights. Alexandre Vauthier’s metallic boots and Coco Rocha’s mommy-daughter moment at Jean Paul Gaultier were equally awe-inspiring. There were significant debut moments as well, like Kaia Gerber’s first couture walk on Chanel’s runway and Clare Waight Keller’s first collection for Givenchy. But among all the high-fashion fanfare was the most watched runway of them all — street style.

Buyers, editors and bloggers made their statement in head-turning heels. Rounded metallic bottoms, studded trapezoid bases and wooden blocks differentiated each boots. The crocodile textured pair from Ellery was hard to miss in all of its bronze-hued glory. Less proved to be more for striking heels: Marni’s leather boots with circular cutouts brought on a refreshing idea for how to be the center of attention.

A guest wears plaid pants and a puffer coat with Marni boots featuring a circular cut-out. Jason Jean

The “dad shoe” movement also showed no sign of slowing down. Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker was still a favorite, but with the recent discovery of its shift in manufacturing from Italy to China, will the label’s hold on the trend eventually wane due to consumer perception? Regardless, other designers, including Acne Studios and Stella McCartney, managed to find their way into the chunky shoe mix.

Kitten heels and the ever-dependable pump refused to be left out of the party. And why should they? There’s always room in street style for a slick stiletto.

Click through the gallery to see the best looks shot by Jason Jean.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Makes Her Couture Runway Debut at Chanel

Clare Waight Keller Debuts Her First Couture Collection for Givenchy

Prints and Opulence Win Men’s Street Style at Pitti Uomo

2017 Street Style Shoes: The Year of the Mule and Standout Heels