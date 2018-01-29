The Best Street Style From the Fall 2018 Shows at Oslo Fashion Week

View Slideshow Miu Miu kitten heels. Jason Jean

All the usual suspects made their way into the street-style scene at Oslo Fashion Week (Jan. 26-28) as far as the latest fashion trends were concerned. Despite the sludge from the snowy streets, attendees carried on in their best luxury looks. Kitten heels, booties and dad sneakers were the three biggest styles that owned the streets.

When it came to kitten heels, Miu Miu offered one of the brightest options. An attendee finished her outfit with a pink suede pair from the label, which was worn with matching ribbed socks.

Given the popularity of dad sneakers seen across the globe (among celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin and at recent fashion weeks), it wasn’t surprising that the movement took over Oslo as well.

A guest wears a long fur coat with Balenciaga sneakers. Jason Jean

One guest decided to pair her Balenciaga Triple S sneakers with a red sweatsuit and long fur coat. Her choice to match the shoes with a statement outerwear piece made for a chic moment.

Sneakers weren’t the only silhouette from the label that made an impact. Booties from the brand also finished off one of the best looks.

Balenciaga booties. Jason Jean

The attendee kept her look soft throughout with light pink and cream hues, but she she delivered contrast with a pair of black leather Balenciaga boots.

A guest opts for black Balenciaga boots against her soft-colored attire. Jason Jean

See what other brands the street style set wore by clicking through the gallery of the best looks.

Want more?

The Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Why Chunky Boots Are the ‘It’ Style of the Season

Prints and Opulence Win Men’s Street Style at Pitti Uomo