Avant-Garde Heels Took Over the Streets at Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow Prada heels. Jason Jean

As the Italian capital of fashion and art, Milan carried on the torch this season in terms of street style looks that combined the two facets. This was most evident in the shoes, as avant-garde styles from the likes of Miu Miu and Loewe graced the streets outside of the shows from Feb. 21-26.

While designers like Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei took their own cues from the art world for fall 2018 within their presentations, filled with fanciful footwear, the week’s fashion-forward attendees in Milan showed that they might be a step ahead of the trend.

Prada heels adorned in feathers. Jason Jean

Prada proved to be a heavy-hitter this time around. Styles from the brand were guest favorites throughout the week, including various sculpturally-inspired editions. A feather-trimmed, satin pair from the label featured a circular charm and gold beaded stiletto. Another gallery-worthy pair from the designer came in the form of a satin peep-toe, featuring a painted glass heel.

Miu Miu heel-sneaker hybrid. Jason Jean

Miu Miu’s avant-garde take combined the kitten heel trend with sneakers to create a sneaker-heel hybrid. Its canvas “sneaker-bootie,” as the brand calls it, features a lace-up silhouette (reminiscent of Chuck Taylors) while it’s foundation boasts a petite red heel trimmed with diamond jewels.

Loewe heels. Jason Jean

Loewe footwear also got its share of face time. Like the other innovative styles, the emphasis was on the heel which, for this brand, were in the form of rounded wooden blocks. Laces aligning the back heel completed the cutting edge look.

Check out more of the best footwear at Milan Fashion Week’s fall 2018 shows by clicking through the gallery.

Want more?

The Best Street Style From the Fall 2018 Shows at Oslo Fashion Week

The Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Prints and Opulence Win Men’s Street Style at Pitti Uomo