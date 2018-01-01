These Are the 8 Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2018

2017 is in its last days — and with it, a few trends that will start to make a slow exit (like cold-shoulder tops, Millennial Pink) as new ones arrive in their place.
Spring always brings the opportunity for a fresh start, sartorial and otherwise, and the following eight trends are sure to set the tone for the new year’s new look.
Rainwear, everywhere
Fantastic plastic pieces abounded on the runways, most notably at Chanel, with clear rain boots and accessories, but also at Marc Jacobs, Burberry and Christopher Kane. April showers are sure to bring on these water-resistant wares.
Walking on sunshine
From Gen Z yellow to the mustard hue that showed up this fall in plenty of street style shots, yellow is sure to be a major hue in 2018 (despite Ultra Violet purple being the official Pantone color of the year).
Warm-weather plaids
Checks, tartans and other plaids came roaring back to holiday and home decor this winter, and lighter versions will likely stick around come spring.
Edgy florals
Florals are a guarantee each spring, but 2018 will see versions in edgier cuts (like those at Proenza Schouler), darker hues and more abstract prints.
Dark denim
After plenty of 90’s-inspired lighter washes, a darker, more raw denim materials were seen on spring’s runways, from Tom Ford and Chloé to Derek Lam and Christian Dior. Denim is going nowhere, so choosing a darker wash will be an instant update for 2018.
En-trenched
Spring’s unofficial outerwear is the trench coat, which made appearances in myriad colors, materials and weights, from Dries Van Noten’s breezy sheer printed versions to Alexander McQueen’s heavier traditional khaki style with embroidery.
Mule-ing it over
The mule takeover will continue in 2018, with a multitude of variations, from office-appropriate closed-toe styles with both stiletto and block heels to more casual open-toed options that slip on and off with the ultimate ease.
High-impact hues
Saturated, crayon-like colors will likely continue in the new year. Cherry reds, bubblegum pinks and juicy oranges will lead the way, but the trend is more about the impact of the colors than the actual hue.