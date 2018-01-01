These Are the 8 Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2018

Model backstage, shoe detailFenty Puma by
Fenty Puma Spring Summer 2018 yellow mules.
Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/REX/Shutter

2017 is in its last days — and with it, a few trends that will start to make a slow exit (like cold-shoulder tops, Millennial Pink) as new ones arrive in their place.

Spring always brings the opportunity for a fresh start, sartorial and otherwise, and the following eight trends are sure to set the tone for the new year’s new look.

Rainwear, everywhere

Fantastic plastic pieces abounded on the runways, most notably at Chanel, with clear rain boots and accessories, but also at Marc Jacobs, Burberry and Christopher Kane. April showers are sure to bring on these water-resistant wares.

Kaia Gerber on the catwalkChanel show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Oct 2017 Rain-ready boots and a hat on Kaia Gerber at Chanel’s SS18 show. REX/Shutterstock
Model backstage Off-White show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Sep 2017 PVC-topped Jimmy Choo pumps backstage at Off-White’s SS18 show. Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

Walking on sunshine

From Gen Z yellow to the mustard hue that showed up this fall in plenty of street style shots, yellow is sure to be a major hue in 2018 (despite Ultra Violet purple being the official Pantone color of the year).

Model on the catwalk Oscar de la Renta show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017 A bright yellow coat at Oscar de la Renta SS18. Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Model backstage, shoe detailFenty Puma by Rihanna show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017 Yellow mules backstage at the Fenty Puma SS18 show. Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/REX/Shutter

Warm-weather plaids

Checks, tartans and other plaids came roaring back to holiday and home decor this winter, and lighter versions will likely stick around come spring.

Model on the catwalk Miu Miu show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Oct 2017 Layered plaids at Miu Miu SS18. Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Model on the catwalk, shoe detailFendi show, Detail, Spring Summer 2018, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2017 Plaid ankle socks and pumps at Fendi SS18. Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto

Edgy florals

Florals are a guarantee each spring, but 2018 will see versions in edgier cuts (like those at Proenza Schouler), darker hues and more abstract prints.

Model on the catwalk Proenza Schouler show, Runway, Fall Winter 2017, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 02 Jul 2017 Quirky florals at Proenza Schouler SS18. PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Model on the catwalk, shoe detailErdem show, Detail, Spring Summer 2018, London Fashion Week, UK - 18 Sep 2017 Flocked floral platforms at Erdem SS18. WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Dark denim

After plenty of 90’s-inspired lighter washes, a darker, more raw denim materials were seen on spring’s runways, from Tom Ford and Chloé to Derek Lam and Christian Dior. Denim is going nowhere, so choosing a darker wash will be an instant update for 2018.

Model on the catwalk Christian Dior show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2017 Classic denim hues at Christian Dior SS18. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Model on the catwalk, shoe detailTom Ford show, Detail, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2017 Denim-accented pumps on the Tom Ford SS18 runway. Sipa/Pixelformula/REX/Shuttersto

En-trenched

Spring’s unofficial outerwear is the trench coat, which made appearances in myriad colors, materials and weights, from Dries Van Noten’s breezy sheer printed versions to Alexander McQueen’s heavier traditional khaki style with embroidery.

Model on the catwalk Dries Van Noten show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2017 A diaphanous trench coat on the runway at Dries Van Noten SS18. Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto
Model on the catwalk, shoe detailBottega Veneta show, Detail, Spring Summer 2018, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 23 Sep 2017 Trench-worthy pointed Mary Janes at Bottega Veneta SS18. Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shuttersto

Mule-ing it over

The mule takeover will continue in 2018, with a multitude of variations, from office-appropriate closed-toe styles with both stiletto and block heels to more casual open-toed options that slip on and off with the ultimate ease.

Model on catwalkTibi show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Sep 2017 Black-and-white mules at Tibi SS18. Sipa/Pixelformula/REX/Shuttersto
Model on the catwalk, shoe detailCushnie et Ochs show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2017 Sleek mule heels at Cushnie et Ochs SS18. REX/Shutterstock

High-impact hues

Saturated, crayon-like colors will likely continue in the new year. Cherry reds, bubblegum pinks and juicy oranges will lead the way, but the trend is more about the impact of the colors than the actual hue.

Model on the catwalkSies Marjan show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017 A brightly hued look on the runway at Sies Marjan SS18. Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutters
Model on the catwalk, shoe detailMarni show, Detail, Spring Summer 2018, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 24 Sep 2017 A cherry red flatform boot at Marni SS18. WWD/REX/Shutterstock