Coco Rocha’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Makes Her Runway Debut at Couture Fashion Week

Coco Rocha and her daughter Ioni on the runway at Jean Paul Gaultier's spring '18 show. Rex Shutterstock

Like mother, like daughter. In a too-cute-for-words mommy-and-me moment today, supermodel Coco Rocha hit the catwalk with her 2-year-old daughter, Ioni Conran, at the Jean Paul Gaultier spring ’18 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Marking Ioni’s runway debut, the pair wore matching outfits, complete with sparkly ice-blue asymmetrical dresses featuring a black heart, long black opera gloves and white tights with white shoes.

Coco Rocha and daughter Ioni Conran. Rex Shutterstock

Rocha strutted down the runway in simple snow-colored ankle booties, while her little one sported sweet Mary Janes in the same pristine shade.

The 29-year-old model — who is pregnant with her second child, a son — and Ioni also showed off identical hairstyles that looked straight out of Whoville from “The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Mother and daughter pose on the catwalk. Rex Shutterstock

Rocha took to social media to document the special experience, sharing several posts to Instagram today. The expectant mom captioned one shot of Ioni getting fitted for her dress before the show: “Only two years old and already a pro at couture fittings in Paris.”

In a video of the mother-daughter duo doing their thing on the catwalk, Rocha wrote, “Carrying my son in my belly with my daughter @ioniconran by my side, I will never forget this day! Thank you @jpgaultierofficial for another unforgettable moment on the runway, my heart is so full.”

