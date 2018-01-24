Alexandre Vauthier Wins for Having the Shiniest Boots at Couture Fashion Week

View Slideshow Bella Hadid for Alexandre Vauthier. Rex Shutterstock

The gold hologram boots at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture spring ’18 show last night were so bright and shiny, it was as if they had their own built-in Kira Kira filter. They came strapped to the leg pirate-style in both ankle and over-the-knee styles, and they were seriously fierce.

The boots were created by Alexandre Vauthier’s best friend, footwear designer Amina Muaddi. “They were a mix of Alexandre’s DNA and his vision for this season,” she said of their neo-romantic-meets-rock ‘n’ roll silhouette. “We wanted something voluminous and exaggerated but that still kept its femininity.”

Alexandre Vauthier haute couture. Rex Shutterstock

In addition to the hologram fabrication, the boots came in black leather, satin (the latter had the feel of a puffer jacket for the legs) with a Swarovski toe cap, gold lurex (teamed with incredible red leather pants) and even gold lurex plaid.

“These were, for the most part, the fabrics of the season,” she said. “We stuck to the fabrics of the clothing for the shoes — all very luxurious and glamorous and shiny.” There were also satin versions with a silk voile overlay that matched the veils on hats like brimless trilbies.

Bella Hadid walking for Alexandre Vauthier at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Vauthier’s signature precious sandals came with an outsized square Swarovski buckle. “It represented the idea of a tuxedo shoe, a red carpet silhouette but done in a fierce Alexandre Vauthier kind of a way,” Muaddi said.

